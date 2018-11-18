Sixth edition of World Falconry Day marked in golden desert of Egypt's Alexandria





A falconer displays a falcon in Alexandria's Borg El Arab, Egypt, on Nov. 17, 2018. In the heart of the golden desert of Egypt's Alexandria, dozens of enthusiastic falconers and their raptors marked the sixth edition of World Falconry Day (WFD). (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

