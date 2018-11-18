Highlights of Staro Riga Light Festival in Riga, Latvia





People walk inside light installations during the annual Staro Riga Light Festival in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 17, 2018. The light festival is held in Riga from Nov. 16 to 19, offering visitors over 40 art installations. The theme for this year's festival is "The Castle of Light Rose Up". (Xinhua/Janis)

A building is lit up in colors of the Latvian flag during the annual Staro Riga Light Festival in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 17, 2018. The light festival is held in Riga from Nov. 16 to 19, offering visitors over 40 art installations. The theme for this year's festival is "The Castle of Light Rose Up". (Xinhua/Janis)