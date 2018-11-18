US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Sioux City

The US Navy on Saturday commissioned its 13th littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS. Sioux City, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.



"This ship is named in honor of Sioux City, Iowa, but represents more than one city," Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said in a statement, "USS Sioux City represents an investment in readiness and lethality, and is a testament to the increased capabilities made possible by a true partnership between the Department of the Navy and our industrial base."



The ship, hull numbered LCS 11, is the sixth Freedom-variant of the small surface vessel designed for nearshore operations to enter service.



The ship's weapons include a 57 mm gun, rolling airframe missiles, .50 caliber machine guns and a Mark 50 torpedo against deep diving submarines.



According to figures from the US Navy, Freedom variant LCSs are generally 118 meters in length, have a full load displacement of 3,500 metric tons and manned by a maximum of 75 sailors. The ships can travel greater than 40 knots (74km/h), at which speed it can sail about 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 km).



The ship's keel was laid in February 2014 and was christened in January 2016.



The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant, with odd numbered hulls, is led by Lockheed Martin, the Independence variant, with even-numbered hulls, is led by Austal USA.

