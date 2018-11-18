5 killed in bus-train collision in Russia's Saratov region

A bus and a freight train collided at a railway crossing in the Ozinsky District in Russia's Saratov province, killing five people and injuring a number of others, the Russian Interior Ministry said Saturday.



According to preliminary data, five passengers on the bus were killed in the accident, while another passenger and the driver were injured and taken to the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.



The bus driver was suspected of violating the railway crossing rules and was detained as a criminal case was initiated, the statement said.



Investigations are currently being carried out to establish the causes and all circumstances of the accident.

