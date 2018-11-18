20th China Hi-Tech Fair held in Shenzhen, S China's Guangdong





People experience headset to translate speech in real time at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An exhibitor shows a robot at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An exhibitor shows a device to assist knee joint at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An exhibitor shows an underwater drone at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)