East China county supports college graduates to start business





College graduate Xu Suji shapes fan frame at her workshop in Zhangwu Town of Anji County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 15, 2018. Anji County made effort to encourage and support entrepreneurship and employment for college graduates while building beautiful countryside in recent years. From Janauary to October in 2018, over 600 college graduates came or returned to Anji to take jobs or participate in innovation. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

College graduates Wu Yin (L), Zhao Long (R) and Xu Jian make a wooden vase at their workshop in Tongli Village of Anji County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 16, 2018. Anji County made effort to encourage and support entrepreneurship and employment for college graduates while building beautiful countryside in recent years. From Janauary to October in 2018, over 600 college graduates came or returned to Anji to take jobs or participate in innovation. (Xinhua/Zhang Liqing)

College graduate Zhuang Zhe (L) looks at furniture design drawing and talks with his father in Lujia Village of Anji County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 17, 2018. Anji County made effort to encourage and support entrepreneurship and employment for college graduates while building beautiful countryside in recent years. From Janauary to October in 2018, over 600 college graduates came or returned to Anji to take jobs or participate in innovation. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

College graduate Cai Songhe (2nd R) discusses development plan of his countryside lodge and agricultural company with colleagues Zhang Junyi (2nd L), Wang Hongyang (1st L) and Li Yuhan in Shangshu Village of Anji County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 17, 2018. Anji County made effort to encourage and support entrepreneurship and employment for college graduates while building beautiful countryside in recent years. From Janauary to October in 2018, over 600 college graduates came or returned to Anji to take jobs or participate in innovation. (Xinhua/Zhang Liqing)