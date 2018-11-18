Economists and officials hold cautious view on upcoming China-US talks at G20

By Chen Qingqing Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/11/18 12:57:13





The global economy is highly likely to see much more turbulence and will further slow down in the next two years, and the impact of trade frictions will become mostly tangible in 2020, Zhu Min, former deputy managing director of the IMF, told a forum held by Beijing-based financial magazine Caixin in Beijing from Sunday to Monday. “Considering an economic slowdown and Fed interest rates hike, trade wars will increase more uncertainties in the overall economy,” Zhu forecast.



China and US divisions have become part of major stresses in the global system, Charlene Barshefsky, former US trade representative, told the audience. “A country using national security as an excuse to do whatever it wants to do erodes the global trade system,” she said, noting that the WTO system has not kept up with the times, which has focused on some obsolete questions.



China and the US have been entangled in a trade war since earlier this year, and the two countries vowed to impose multibillion-dollar tariffs on each other, which set up negative examples for other economies, she noted. And this zero-sum thinking, in addition to regimes marked by geopolitical frontlines hurt the global system, which has to be changed.



However, some experts hold a cautious view on potential progress made at the upcoming G20 meeting concerning trade frictions.



The best outcome of the meeting between China and the US leaders at the upcoming G20 summit would be a resumption of serious negotiations rather than accusing the other of accomplishing nothing and walking away, Barshefsky added.



Long Yongtu, former Chinese chief representative for trade negotiations, called for the two parties to focus on only trade issues and not to go beyond that. “I always hold a cautious and optimistic view on trade talks, and it has to be fully recognized that trade wars will hurt the US much more, eventually,” he said at the forum.



"Also, we should put aside political issues when talking about trade, if not, we’ll never get into any agreement,” he added.



Over the past decades, the WTO system has been jeopardized as more countries focus more on regional and bilateral trade negotiations, which has also caused the system to be more chaotic, Long said.



"Still, China has to firmly support the WTO, which needs to deepen reforms, and participate actively in regional trade negotiations, ” he said.



China holds an open attitude toward the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major regional trade agreement, and hopes that when effective, it will be conducive to East Asian cooperation and inclusive development, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently said during the 13th East Asia Summit.



