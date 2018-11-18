2018 Cascades of Fire Int'l Fireworks Competition held in Canada

Team Finland displays their fireworks over the Niagara Falls during the 2018 Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 16, 2018. Featuring presentations from Team China, Finland and Brazil, the first Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition presented three weekend nights in November to showcase 18-minute pyrotechnic shows synchronized to music. Photo: Xinhua

Team Brazil displays their fireworks over the Niagara Falls during the 2018 Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 17, 2018. Featuring presentations from Team China, Finland and Brazil, the first Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition presented three weekend nights in November to showcase 18-minute pyrotechnic shows synchronized to music. Photo: Xinhua

Team Finland displays their fireworks over the Niagara Falls during the 2018 Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 16, 2018. Featuring presentations from Team China, Finland and Brazil, the first Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition presented three weekend nights in November to showcase 18-minute pyrotechnic shows synchronized to music. Photo: Xinhua