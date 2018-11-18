Happy birthday:



Follow your hunches when it comes to business matters today. A lot will be happening at once and you won't have time to sit down and go over everything in detail. Your experience dealing with past matters will see you through. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 8, 11, 18.







Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Looking good is sure to give your confidence a big boost. Your fashion choices will end up turning more than one person's head your way today. This will be a good time to review your bank accounts and draw up an appropriate budget. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The way things look today, you can expect to find yourself working very late. Prepare yourself for this mentally and this will help keep you from becoming too stressed out. As to family obligations, you may have to make it up to them at another time. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although you may feel like you are wrapped in a fog as you start your day, things should gradually improve as things progress. It may be a good idea to schedule important meetings for later in the day, when your mind is at its clearest. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You don't need an excuse to throw a part with friends. Feel free to invite others over tonight. A nice relaxing celebration at home will be exactly what you need. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A foul mood may mean there is no pleasing you today. With everything rubbing you the wrong way, your best bet is to stay as far away from others as possible. ✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Dark thoughts will drag you down. Focus your energies on staying positive and good luck will be yours. An unusual situation will need you to think outside the box. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



If you are romantically attracted to someone, being too pushy may end up sabotaging the results you are hoping for. The situation calls for a light approach. Volunteer work can open up a brand new world for you. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not hesitate to advertise your skills. An acquaintance may introduce you to some new sources of income. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to social activities, making this a great time to meet new people. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If you are aiming for a promotion, it's highly likely that you will succeed so long as you remain proactive at work. If you keep an open mind and stay positive, success and good fortune are sure to find you. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Travel is in your future. Take this opportunity to expand your horizons by exploring someplace you have never been to before. An event today will bring you much closer to achieving your goals. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You may see an old friend in a brand new light today. It may be time to reevaluate your friendship. Some good news may come through social media channels, so pay close attention to your inbox. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



This is a good time to build new relationships so get out there and socialize with others. Money matters will cause problems if left ignored. Take time out to review your budget. ✭✭✭