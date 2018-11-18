puzzle

ACROSS1 Lover of Beauty6 Hurt a fly10 Medicine amount14 "Sri" follower15 Severe prison sentence16 Dinner scraps17 Eight-piece18 Iwo Jima, for one19 Sob20 Like the brightest color?23 Vineyard designation24 Tale of Zeus, e.g.25 Latticework strip28 Like some beer31 Serious feuds35 Defunct NBA rival36 Words with "date"37 Sickly, complexion-wise38 Rare August falling41 Gets a glimpse of42 Delhi butter43 Golfball prop44 Peruses a book45 Perpetually broke46 "___ it ironic?"47 Fabled Bunyan49 Contractor's vehicle51 When a small thing builds disastrously58 Decorative case59 Architectural S-curve60 Ball gown fabric61 One Redgrave62 Mom's sister63 City near Cologne64 Suffix with "gab"65 Hardy heroine66 Hidden maritime hazardsDOWN1 Use a whistle2 "A pop"3 Negative one4 Artist's rendering5 Homer in Idaho?6 Narrow cut7 Star request?8 Ignited and how9 "Weeny" go-with10 Kind of skier11 Nabisco mainstay12 Ladled entree13 Parapsychology study21 Throne occupiers22 Attack via fighter plane25 Cutting beam26 Reason for rehab27 Florida city29 Word with "a date"30 "It takes two" dance32 London apartments33 Turnstile insert34 Like caramel apples36 Playground equipment for two37 One way to avoid a crash39 Halfway's place40 "Just as I thought!"45 Infestation46 Fill, as with energy48 Destroyer sinker50 "... happily ever ___"51 Eyelid sore52 Some sisters53 It can help you focus54 Tennis umpire's calls55 "Anything ___?"56 Thing on a music line57 Sawbucks units58 Rivendell resident

