Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/18 16:38:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Lover of Beauty

  6 Hurt a fly

 10 Medicine amount

 14 "Sri" follower

 15 Severe prison sentence

 16 Dinner scraps

 17 Eight-piece

 18 Iwo Jima, for one

 19 Sob

 20 Like the brightest color?

 23 Vineyard designation

 24 Tale of Zeus, e.g.

 25 Latticework strip

 28 Like some beer

 31 Serious feuds

 35 Defunct NBA rival

 36 Words with "date"

 37 Sickly, complexion-wise

 38 Rare August falling

 41 Gets a glimpse of

 42 Delhi butter

 43 Golfball prop

 44 Peruses a book

 45 Perpetually broke

 46 "___ it ironic?"

 47 Fabled Bunyan

 49 Contractor's vehicle

 51 When a small thing builds disastrously

 58 Decorative case

 59 Architectural S-curve

 60 Ball gown fabric

 61 One Redgrave

 62 Mom's sister

 63 City near Cologne

 64 Suffix with "gab"

 65 Hardy heroine

 66 Hidden maritime hazards

DOWN

  1 Use a whistle

  2 "A pop"

  3 Negative one

  4 Artist's rendering

  5 Homer in Idaho?

  6 Narrow cut

  7 Star request?

  8 Ignited and how

  9 "Weeny" go-with

 10 Kind of skier

 11 Nabisco mainstay

 12 Ladled entree

 13 Parapsychology study

 21 Throne occupiers

 22 Attack via fighter plane

 25 Cutting beam

 26 Reason for rehab

 27 Florida city

 29 Word with "a date"

 30 "It takes two" dance

 32 London apartments

 33 Turnstile insert

 34 Like caramel apples

 36 Playground equipment for two

 37 One way to avoid a crash

 39 Halfway's place

 40 "Just as I thought!"

 45 Infestation

 46 Fill, as with energy

 48 Destroyer sinker

 50 "... happily ever ___"

 51 Eyelid sore

 52 Some sisters

 53 It can help you focus

 54 Tennis umpire's calls

 55 "Anything ___?"

 56 Thing on a music line

 57 Sawbucks units

 58 Rivendell resident

solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
