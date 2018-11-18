puzzle
ACROSS
1 Lover of Beauty
6 Hurt a fly
10 Medicine amount
14 "Sri" follower
15 Severe prison sentence
16 Dinner scraps
17 Eight-piece
18 Iwo Jima, for one
19 Sob
20 Like the brightest color?
23 Vineyard designation
24 Tale of Zeus, e.g.
25 Latticework strip
28 Like some beer
31 Serious feuds
35 Defunct NBA rival
36 Words with "date"
37 Sickly, complexion-wise
38 Rare August falling
41 Gets a glimpse of
42 Delhi butter
43 Golfball prop
44 Peruses a book
45 Perpetually broke
46 "___ it ironic?"
47 Fabled Bunyan
49 Contractor's vehicle
51 When a small thing builds disastrously
58 Decorative case
59 Architectural S-curve
60 Ball gown fabric
61 One Redgrave
62 Mom's sister
63 City near Cologne
64 Suffix with "gab"
65 Hardy heroine
66 Hidden maritime hazards
DOWN
1 Use a whistle
2 "A pop"
3 Negative one
4 Artist's rendering
5 Homer in Idaho?
6 Narrow cut
7 Star request?
8 Ignited and how
9 "Weeny" go-with
10 Kind of skier
11 Nabisco mainstay
12 Ladled entree
13 Parapsychology study
21 Throne occupiers
22 Attack via fighter plane
25 Cutting beam
26 Reason for rehab
27 Florida city
29 Word with "a date"
30 "It takes two" dance
32 London apartments
33 Turnstile insert
34 Like caramel apples
36 Playground equipment for two
37 One way to avoid a crash
39 Halfway's place
40 "Just as I thought!"
45 Infestation
46 Fill, as with energy
48 Destroyer sinker
50 "... happily ever ___"
51 Eyelid sore
52 Some sisters
53 It can help you focus
54 Tennis umpire's calls
55 "Anything ___?"
56 Thing on a music line
57 Sawbucks units
58 Rivendell resident
