Huaihe River bridge of Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway constructed in China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2018 shows the construction site of the Huaihe River bridge of Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province. The 794.55-kilometer railway will link Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province, Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, and Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

