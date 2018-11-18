Hebei installs 4,336 cameras to monitor straw burning 24 hours a day

In order to strengthen a ban on straw burning in North China's Hebei Province, local governments have installed 4,336 cameras and infrared alarm systems to monitor such behavior.
The thermal imaging cameras are high definition within a radius of three to five kilometers. The municipal level and the county level cities in Hebei have built visual intelligent monitoring platforms with staff on duty 24 hours every day.
Since April, the environmental protection authorities in Hebei Province have started the work of planning, designing and installing monitoring equipment in eight cities that experience particularly severe pollution, two counties and Xiongan New Area
Such work was carried out based on the policy of installation along the high-speed train routes and highways first, aiming to cover the whole farmland on the plains.
Any alarm indicating straw burning can be assigned to the relevant authority within five minutes and dealt with within three hours. The shortest time of disposal of a case was only 15 minutes.
Over 60 percent of cases of open-air straw burning can be found with the help of the videos and photos offered by the monitoring system. This makes it easier to target suspects.
The open-air burning of straw, leaves and weeds used to bring air pollution problems to the northern regions in China. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment found Hebei had serious problems with large-scale straw burning during its inspection this June.
Global Times