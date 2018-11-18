Smiling driver stuck atop tipped trike rises to fame

Screenshot shows the smiling driver in midair after his overloaded vehicle tipped backward. Source: Pear Video

A smiling driver who was left suspended in midair after his overloaded vehicle tipped backward has since rose to become China's latest internet meme.The now viral photos show the driver contently seated on the raised front-end of the flatbed three-wheeler outside Nanning College for Vocational Technology in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday.Photos show students walking past the scene in shock as the driver, who has yet to be identified, laughs off his payload problem.One student who witnessed it happen said the vehicle was carrying uniforms for the school's military training sessions when it see-sawed backward."He had hit a slight incline, and the three-wheeler was back heavy," said the witness. "I'd guess he was pretty embarrassed."However, students quickly noticed his positive attitude."The driver's smile made a happy morning for us," the student said. "Students and teachers later helped him unload the boxes."The image of the smiling driver has since become a popular meme with added messages, such as "making the best out of a bad situation.""I should feel sorry for him, but he looks so happy," a social media user posted.Pear Video