Real horse merry-go-round in China kicks up controversy

Screenshot shows horses walking on the carousel. Source: Chengdu Economic Daily

A carousel in Sichuan Province that uses real horses has sparked rounds of outcry online.The merry-go-round has been operating for the past two months at shopping center Shuangliu Wanda Plaza in Chengdu, photos show.The attraction involves four harnessed horses walking on a rotating circular platform that acts as a treadmill.Wuhan-based Shangma Equestrian Club, which operates the ride, said the horses walk on the carousel four hours every day. Each ride lasts about four minutes. Three trainers are also on site at all times, the operators said.Employees at the riding club said the ride essentially walks the horses, giving them the daily exercise they need.Some in the industry disagree."Horses should be walked while willingly following trainers' commands. This makes sure their joints remain relaxed," said Zhou Bo, a manager at Tian Xiao Equestrian.However, wildlife authorities said the carousel is legal and the horses are not being mistreated."There isn't any law that forbids animals from being part of amusement rides," said Zhou Ming (no relation), head of a wildlife rescue center in Chengdu.Red Star News