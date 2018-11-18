Video of mushrooms growing on dirty mop in uni dorm bathroom goes viral

Screenshot shows mushrooms growing on a dirty mop. Source: Pear Video

Mushrooms were discovered growing on a dirty mop in a university dormitory in Luoyang, Henan Province, according to Pear Video on Saturday.A student living in the dorm at Henan University of Science and Technology said he found the mushrooms on the mop when he was walking into his dormitory bathroom on Friday morning."I was surprised to see a few of mushrooms growing on the mop. Maybe the mushrooms were grown by one of my roommates," he joked. "That corner is very damp, so it's a good environment for mushrooms to grow."University employees caught wind of the news and told students to address sanitation issues in their dormitory.The video made the rounds online. Many netizens commented on Weibo that the students could probably eat the mushrooms. "They could add seasoning and roast them. It would probably be very tasty," one Weibo blogger said.Some netizens criticized the students. "How dirty is their bathroom? Otherwise, mushrooms wouldn't be growing in it," one blogger wrote.Global Times