Plants can offer protection against terror attacks: German study

Plants can offer protection against terrorist attacks in cities, a study published on Friday by the Bundeswehr University Munich, a higher education institution of the German Armed Forces, found.



According to the study, certain types of plants were found to significantly reduce the force of pressure waves created in explosions. The researchers argued that large squares in cities could be used to protect against terrorism more effectively in this fashion, for example by planting trees and bushes.



The findings were based on systemic explosion tests at a site near Berlin in September in which a range of different plants were placed a distance of five meters to five kilograms of TNT. Yew trees offered the most comprehensive protection against the blast, weakening the pressure thereof by as much as 45 percent.



Some tests suggested that Thuja trees could reduce blast pressure by around 60 percent.



Xinhua

