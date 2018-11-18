First harvest of high-quality Jinsha oranges from Chongming Island

"Chongming Jinsha," a local brand of oranges from Shanghai's Chongming district, welcomed its seasonal harvest and sale recently. The bright-orange colored fruit boasts smooth, thin skin and sweet, juicy pulp. Gift boxes are being sold for 88 yuan ($12.69), an average of 3.7 yuan per orange.



Focusing on developing "high-tech, high-quality, high value-added" green agriculture, Chongming selected 233 hectares of high-quality orangery as a demonstration base for its new high-quality oranges. But compared with other regional public brands of Chongming's agricultural sector, oranges are considered an economical fruit. So why the premium price?



According to the district's agricultural authorities, each Jinsha Orange must live up to strict technical standards. The district has made efforts to make the quality, taste and appearance of its oranges meet the demands of discerning Shanghai residents from many aspects.



Experts from Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, School of Agriculture and Biology of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai Citrus Research Institute, and Zhejiang Citrus Research Institute, and other institutions provided technical guidance and applied 16 technical standards to improve the quality of Chongming oranges.



Exclusive sales



Huang Guili, director of a farm on Changxing Island, told media that the orange yield of his farm could exceed 4,000 kilograms per mu (0.07 hectare) this year. After being graded and selected by automatic fruit sorting machines, oranges of the right size, skin finish and sugar content will be separated into "Chongming Jinsha Orange"-brand gift boxes.



"We hope that after about three years of scientific planting, 25 to 30 percent of the oranges produced in our farm will be included in the gift boxes," Huang added.



Citizens can only buy these oranges at designated sales channels of regional public brands of Chongming agri-products, including their WeChat official account "Chongming Midao" as well as some retail channels. It is expected that Chongming Jinsha-brand oranges will gradually be sold on other well-known e-commerce platforms in China.



This story was based on a press release by Touch Shanghai.





