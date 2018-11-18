Photo: Courtesty of Prada Rong Zhai

Storytelling is a solo show by Chinese painter Liu Ye and curated by Udo Kittelmann, with the support of Fondazione Prada. It takes place in Rong Zhai, a 1918 historical residence in Shanghai restored by Prada and reopened in October 2017. The exhibition will show the works of Liu, who was born in Beijing in 1964, through a selection of 30 paintings realized from 1992 onwards. Liu expresses an intimate and sensual imagination that feeds on heterogeneous sources related to literature, history of art and popular culture from the Western and Eastern hemisphere, giving rise to atmospheres which evoke introspection, purity and suspension. In the artist's oeuvre, the stylistic features of fairy-tales coexist with the sense of humor and a parody. Referring to his own artistic production, Liu underlined that "every work is my self-portrait". Rong Zhai's two main floors will punctuate the exhibition, revealing unexpected resonances between Liu's paintings, and their relation to the architectural and decorative elements. Visitors will be invited to freely move around the different spaces in order to create a palimpsest of images, memories and new stories told by the artist.November 10 to January 20, 2019, Tuesday to Thursday, Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to 8 pmPrada Rong ZhaiPrada荣宅186 Shaanxi Road North, Jing'an District上海市静安区陕西北路186号60 yuan (reservation required)Call 2218-0200 for more details