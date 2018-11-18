Overseas museum curators gather in city

Representatives from museums of Canada, Russia and the US gathered at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum (SSTM) on Saturday to show how world-class museums attract people, Shanghai Observer reported Sunday.



According to the director of Canada Science and Technology Museum, excellent museums allow visitors to have a sense of immersion. The director of a Russian zoological museum introduced that they have launched a civil program about birds collected by natural science lovers that will be aggregated by the museum.



Wang Xiaoming, director of SSTM, said that Shanghai Planetarium will be opened to the public by 2020.



Together with Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Natural History Museum, it will learn from the experiences of other world-class museums to better serve local visitors.

