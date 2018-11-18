Firms upbeat in Northeast China

Efforts to improve business conditions pay off

Several executives from the world's top 500 companies expressed their full confidence in doing business in northeast China at a forum recently held in Beijing.



Rashid Aleem Qureshi, chairman and CEO of Nestle Greater China, said he felt that Heilongjiang Province in northeast China occupied "the core position," whether it be "emotionally or economically."



Nestle built its first Chinese factory in the 1980s in Shuangcheng, now a district of Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang. Since then, Nestle has gradually expanded its market share in China, now the second-largest single market for the multinational's global business.



"We are proud of being able to root in Heilongjiang. This also gives us confidence in the long-term business prospects in China," Qureshi said, at the forum to promote Heilongjiang.



One of the three provinces in northeastern China, Heilongjiang is not only an important food production base, but also a hub for manufacturing, energy and raw materials industries.



According to data from Heilongjiang's commerce bureau, 51 companies of the world's top 500, such as Nestle, Airbus and Volvo, have invested in 104 projects in the province over the past 40 years.



CNH Industrial, a world leading equipment manufacturing firm with annual sales of $27.4 billion in 2017, set up a tractor assembly plant in Harbin in 1999 and opened a new factory and a research center there in 2014 as its business in China expanded.



But in recent years, the plant suffered a drop in sales in China as the country adjusted its harvesting structure, with farmers in northeastern China reducing maize harvesting areas.



To counter the headwinds, the plant has increased exports to Central Asia and other regions, and improved product quality, trying to build a corporate brand known as "Made in Harbin."



"It is expected that sales of Harbin factories will reach 1 billion yuan ($144 million) this year," said Luca Mainardi, president of CNH Industrial (Greater China), at the forum.



In recent years, the three provinces have made great efforts to create an investor-friendly business environment.



Heilongjiang has strengthened accountability of officials who caused serious delays in the government approval system, punishing more than 400 officials in three years.





