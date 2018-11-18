Shanghai Marathon sees 38,000 participants

Ethiopian runner Yebrgual Melese Arage won the female group championship of the Shanghai International Marathon Sunday in a new record of 2 hours 20 minutes 37 seconds, while the male group champion went to another Ethiopian participant, Seifu Tura Abdiwak, Xinmin Evening News reported Sunday.



Guan Yousheng from Southwest China's Guizhou Province was the first Chinese runner breasting the tape.



He told the media that he hopes he can also take part in the marathon next year, and with an even better score.



This year's event attracted 38,000 participants, including 6,000 foreigners. About 5,000 volunteers and nearly 400 referees served the event. More than 20 medical tents as well as 22 ambulances were arranged along the routes, eastday.com reported.





