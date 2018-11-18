Traditional Chinese Medicine doctors promote alternative therapy in California

A group of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners in the Bay Area of the US state of California are working together to promote TCM among Chinese communities and beyond.



A California Assembly member Kansen Chu, who announced the appointment of Shudong Li to the state's Acupuncture Board on Friday, said TCM is a familiar and well-accepted medicine for many overseas Chinese and Chinese Americans, who trust and rely on TCM to relieve pain.



"TCM offers a good alternative medicine to the American society, and another choice for patients beside Western medicine," Chu said.



Li added that he hopes all the TCM practitioners in the Bay Area will work together to do a good job in further promoting TCM and oriental medicine to the rest of the US society and to have more people in the US and members of all communities benefit from the TCM therapy.



The board will partner with licensed TCM practitioners to make future plans to launch education programs aimed at training young people to carry on the heritage of TCM.



California is a state that has the largest number of acupuncturists in the US, where nearly 18,000 out of the total of more than 30,000 acupuncturists are practicing in the state, he said, adding that acupuncture occupies a significant place in California.



Art Johnson, who once taught physician healthcare at Stanford University, said TCM is part of the family medicine program at the Stanford School of Medicine.



"Acupuncturists are referred to quite a bit by family medicine doctors," he said.



"The allopathic system more and more recognizes the value of acupuncture and we want the medical students that will become doctors to understand that there are several modalities that help with healing besides Western medicine," he added.



He explained that Western medicine does not cure everything and it doesn't work on some things.





