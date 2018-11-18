Billions of shares eligible for trade

Source:Reuters-Xinhua Published: 2018/11/18 19:28:40
A total of 7.7 billion lock-up shares will become eligible for trade on China's stock market next week, according to Wind Info, a financial information provider.
The shares to be unlocked on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses during Nov. 19 to 23 will be worth 55.96 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), an increase from the previous week.
Transfer Group will see 2.32 billion shares become tradable next week. A number of companies including Shandong Xinchao Energy Corporation Ltd will see more than 500 million shares become tradable.