China, Brunei to enhance ties under Belt and Road initiative

China and Brunei are expected to enhance cooperation on Belt and Road initiative (BRI) projects, tourism, as well as the oil and gas trade as Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his three-day visit to the country on Sunday.



The two sides are also likely to reiterate their consensus on the South China Sea issue which centers on mutual development and solving disputes through talks, experts said.



Zhuang Guotu, head of Xiamen University's Southeast Asian Studies Center, told the Global Times on Sunday that Brunei has been a very important country along China's Maritime Silk Road throughout history.



"To the east, it connects China with the Philippines, Australia and Indonesia. To the west, it is an important channel for China to access the Malacca Strait," Zhuang explained.



Zhuang noted that Xi's visit to Brunei will remind the world that China's Silk Road is always a path of peaceful and friendly exchanges, so is the country's BRI.



In a signed article published in Brunei newspapers, Xi praised Brunei as "a friendly neighbor across the sea as well as an important link along the ancient maritime Silk Road," calling for both sides to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in regional and international affairs, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Chen Xiangmiao, a research fellow at the Hainan-based National Institute for the South China Sea, told the Global Times on Sunday that to welcome the fifth anniversary of their strategic cooperative relationship, China and Brunei are likely to enhance cooperation on projects relating to the BRI, tourism, oil and gas trade and overseas investment.



"A breakthrough will likely be achieved in trade," predicted Chen, noting that Brunei is also a vital country concerning the South China Sea issue.



The two countries are likely to confirm their consensus on solving regional disputes through talks and jointly promoting regional development and prosperity, Chen said.



Zhuang pointed out Brunei is an important member in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that provides oil and gas to China.



The first stage of a project with investment from Zhejiang Hengyi Petrochemical Corporation has been completed and will go into production in May 2019. The second stage of the project is expected to be completed in 2022, Xinhua reported Sunday.



The largest infrastructure project in Brunei - the 30-kilometer Temburong sea bridge - jointly built by the China Construction Sixth Engineering Division Corp, will soon be completed, Xinhua said.



According to Xinhua, the volume of bilateral trade between China and Brunei increased 36.5 percent in 2017.



After Brunei, Xi will visit the Philippines on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.



Zhuang said reaching an agreement with Brunei and the Philippines on the South China Sea issue would be vital progress in solving the issue and forming the new Asia-Pacific structure.