Forest scenery along Three Gorges section of Yangtze River in Hubei, C China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/18 20:33:43

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2018 shows the scenery of forest along the Three Gorges section of Yangtze River in Zigui County in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
