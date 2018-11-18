Making headlines

Japan Oct trade figures



Japan's Ministry of Finance is scheduled to release October trade figures on Monday.



Exports are estimated to have risen 9 percent in October from a year earlier, the fastest gain since January, according to a Reuters poll on Friday. Imports likely jumped 14.5 percent in October from a year earlier, yielding a trade deficit of 70 billion yen ($617.5 million).



Japan's exports fell 1.2 percent in September, down for the first time since 2016 as shipments to the US and China declined.

US durable goods orders



The US Commerce Department is scheduled to release statistics on US durable goods orders for October on Wednesday. Meanwhile, flash US Markit Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), US Markit Manufacturing PMI and US Markit Services PMI for November will be unveiled on Friday.



The US Commerce Department previously reported that demand for durable goods edged up a slight 0.8 percent in September, a sharp slowdown from a 4.6 percent jump in August.



The swing was largely influenced by the volatile aircraft category, which fell 17.5 percent in September after having surged 63.7 percent August.

Eurozone PMI for Nov



In the euro area, flash PMI figures for November are due on Friday. IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Final PMI, seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 53.1 in October from September's 54.1, its lowest since September 2016.



It was above a 52.7 flash estimate and still higher than the 50 mark.



