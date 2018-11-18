Snow scenery of Mount Huashan in NW China's Shaanxi

Tourists walk on Mount Huashan after a snow in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 18, 2018. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

