Direct LA-Shenyang flights

China Southern Airlines will launch its first nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on December 18.



The Los Angeles-Shenyang flights will increase the carrier's capacity between North America and China by approximately 10 percent, said Hou Ming, head of China Southern Airlines North America, on Friday.



China Southern Airlines already has weekly direct flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province; from San Francisco to Guangzhou.

