Bank of China's Manila deal

The Bank of China Manila Branch and the Philippines' Equicom Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore possible cooperation or partnerships between the bank and companies under the Equicom Group in the Philippines.



"Both parties agreed to execute the memorandum to explore possible synergies and cooperation between the bank and the conglomerate," the Bank of China said in a statement.



It said the facilitation of collaboration can include referral of both companies' products and services to help inform, assist and provide solutions to their customers and clients.





