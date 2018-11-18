China publishes cases of violating child-rights

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has published three cases showing the violation of juvenile rights, including child molestation, rape and abuse.



Such cases are supposed to act as guides for procuratorial organs to better handle similar cases.



In one case, a suspect surnamed Luo threatened a 13-year-old girl by online chatting and forced the girl to send him naked pictures via the Internet. Luo was sentenced to two years imprisonment.



"As the case illustrates, child molesters using cyber tools, in which no direct physical contact is involved, can be charged with child molestation," the SPP said.



In another case, a school teacher surnamed Qi was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and molesting several children.



In one case involving child abuse, a woman surnamed Yu was prosecuted for beating her stepdaughter.



"When victims are incapable of filing lawsuits in such cases, procuratorial organs should initiate public prosecutions in time," the SPP said.



Certain information concerning the victims' identities was omitted in the disclosure to protect their privacy, according to the SPP.

