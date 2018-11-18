12th China Photography Art Festival kicks off in Sanmenxia, China's Henan

A visitor views photography works during the 12th China Photography Art Festival in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2018. The art festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A visitor views photography works during the 12th China Photography Art Festival in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2018. The art festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Visitors view photography works during the 12th China Photography Art Festival in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2018. The art festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Visitors view photography works during the 12th China Photography Art Festival in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2018. The art festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Visitors view photography works during the 12th China Photography Art Festival in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2018. The art festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Visitors view photography works during the 12th China Photography Art Festival in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2018. The art festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)