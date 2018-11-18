Macron, Merkel unite against US populism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron
were due to meet in Berlin Sunday in a show of unity against rising populism in the era of US President Donald Trump.
At their second meeting in a week, the two are expected to once again raise the idea of establishing a European army as a symbol of a united continent, a proposal that has raised Trump's hackles.
Macron's visit comes a week after world leaders met in Paris to commemorate the end of World War I a century ago and marks Germany's Day of Mourning for victims of war and dictatorship.
After a wreath-laying ceremony, Macron was expected to address the German parliament - housed in the glass-domed Reichstag still bearing the scars of World War II - in the first speech by a French leader to the assembly in 18 years.
Macron and Merkel, who were to meet for talks, are both committed pro-Europeans who have resisted rising populist, euroskeptic, and anti-immigration forces in Europe, as well as Trump's isolationist "America First" stance.
As the world has remembered World War I, which ended a century ago this month, Macron has repeatedly invoked its horrors to drive home the message that rising nationalism is again destabilizing the world.
Macron and Merkel have proposed a European army that would operate within NATO - an idea Trump has mocked by tweeting that "It was Germany in World Wars I & II - How did that work out for France?"
But German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen insisted Sunday that a joint military force would need not just common equipment and training but also "the political will to resolutely defend European interests when a conflict breaks out."
And France's Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau, told the Journal du Dimanche, "It is not a question of being against the US but of taking our destiny into our own hands to no longer count on others."
While strong on symbolism, the Franco-German partnership and European reform push have been plagued by policy differences and the domestic troubles of the two leaders.
Since a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting on Europe in June, challenges have piled up with Brexit
nearing and a budget conflict escalating between Brussels and Italy.