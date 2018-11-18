Rain coming amid grim search

Death toll in California wildfires rises to at least 76

Rain is on the way for fire-scorched and smoke-choked northern California, forecasters said on Sunday, as the search for the dead and missing continued after the state's most destructive wildfires.



The wildfires have already claimed at least 76 lives and the number of people missing jumped on Saturday to 1,276, despite authorities locating hundreds of people who ­scattered when the Camp Fire tore through the mountain town of Paradise.



Up to four inches of rain is expected to fall from late on Tuesday through Friday in the Sierra foothills, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said, including in Paradise, which was all but obliterated by the Camp Fire.



"Nobody could have thought this would ever happen," US President Donald Trump told reporters as he visited Paradise on Saturday, speaking amid the charred wreckage of the town's Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park.



Forensic recovery teams were expected to continue to sift through the charred wreckage on Sunday, relying on DNA to confirm identities.



Rain will also drop on San Francisco, helping to clear the air filled with unhealthy levels of smoke from the Camp Fire about 280 kilometers to the north.



Some sporting events were canceled in the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday as ­"unhealthy" air was measured by the Environmental ­Protection Agency. Older people and children were advised to stay indoors.



The rain will help clear that out, said Patrick Burke, a forecaster with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in Maryland. However, the rain will be a "one-two-punch," he said.



"It'll bring much needed relief to the firefighters and to the air quality, but there's a potential for dangerous mud slides wherever vegetation is burned away on slopes and hills," he said.



Up to two inches of rain is also expected to fall on southern California this week, including north of Sacramento where the so-called Woolsey fire claimed at least three lives, Burke said.



Trump has blamed the recent spate of fires on forest mismanagement, and he said he discussed the issue with California Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom on the ride into Paradise.

