Bangladesh tightens New Year's Eve celebrations in capital for national election

Bangladesh has tightened New Year's Eve celebrations in capital Dhaka.
Emerging from a meeting on the security issues during the celebrations of Christmas
Day and the New Year, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, in a press briefing in Dhaka on Sunday, instructed Dhaka dwellers not to use public places and rooftops to celebrate New Year's Eve.
The instructions are part of the measures taken as the national election is scheduled for Dec. 30, he said.
Law enforcers will be quite busy this time with the election duties, said the minister.