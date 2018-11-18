Cheng Kaijia, China’s ‘nuclear commander,’ dies at 101

China mourns the passing of Cheng Kaijia, China's pathfinder of nuclear weapons research as seen in this photo taken in 2006.He was 101. Photo: VCG

One of China's foremost pathfinders of nuclear weapons research, Cheng Kaijia, who participated in more than 30 nuclear tests, died in Beijing on Saturday at the age of 101, the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced.Dubbed "China's nuclear commander," Cheng oversaw tests of China's first atomic bomb in 1964, its first hydrogen bomb in 1967 and the first underground nuclear test in 1969.Cheng established China's nuclear explosion theory in the 1960s, which became a significant basis for the design, safe demonstration, test and analysis of China's nuclear tests, The Beijing News reported Saturday.Cheng created research on radiation hardening technology in the 1980s, which helped China research radiation in the environment after a nuclear explosion.He also helped build advanced laboratory experiments and simulation facilities on nuclear radiation, which improved the survivability and penetration capability of China's strategic weapons, according to The Beijing News.Cheng's name was included in China's top secret files after he transferred to the China Nuclear Weapon Research Institute in the 1960s.He was awarded the Two Bombs, One Satellite Achievement Medal in 1999, the country's top award to scientists contributing to China's nuclear and satellite projects. He also received the August 1 Medal, the military's highest honor in 2017.Four of China's 23 recipients of the Two Bombs, One Satellite Achievement Medal are still alive.Global Times