UAE, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their historical ties and boosting cooperation in various fields.



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of UAE Armed Forces, and visiting Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which they "discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan and means of developing them across various sectors," reported state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the Pakistani delegation's visit will contribute to strengthening the ties between the two countries.



They two leaders reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation, and discussed the prospects of enhancing cooperation in the trade and investment sectors, to best serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples, WAM reported.



They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.



Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE-Pakistan ties are based on a strong history of cooperation and respect, while expressing his hope that the bilateral ties will continue to prosper across all fields.



He said the UAE "is invested in strengthening relations with Pakistan and advancing cooperation in various fields so as to attain sustainable development, peace and security, and promote the values of co-existence and tolerance across regional and global levels."



For his part, Khan emphasized his country's drive to further develop and strengthen its ties with the UAE across multiple sectors, the WAM reported.



The two sides also reiterated their support and cooperation efforts to confront the scourge of terrorism and extremism that threatens the security and stability of nations and peoples, the report added.



This is Khan's second visit to the UAE in the past two months. UAE media reports quoted a Pakistani official as saying on Sunday that the Pakistani premier's visit was aimed at seeking financial assistance from the UAE, as part of his campaign to salvage Pakistani economic situation.



Pakistan, facing a crisis of balance of payments, is actively seeking financial aid from friendly countries to deal with the tough economic challenges.



Saudi Arabia has agreed to lend 3 billion US dollars to Pakistan for a year and defer oil payment worth about 3 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure a possible bailout package.

