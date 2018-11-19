Senior CPC official stresses China Encyclopedia compilation





Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a meeting celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Sunday called for enhanced efforts in the compilation of the new edition of the Encyclopedia of China.Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House.He asked to build the new edition of the Encyclopedia of China into an authentic treasury of knowledge with Chinese characteristics and international influence.Speaking highly of the first two editions of the encyclopedia, Huang stressed coordinated efforts to promote the compilation and publication of the new edition's hard copy, digital and foreign language version.