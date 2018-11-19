New year of Miao ethnic group celebrated in SW China's Guizhou





Men dressed in festive costumes parade with newly harvested glutinous rice on their shoulders to celebrate the new year of the Miao ethnic group in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

Women dressed in festive costumes attend a parade to celebrate the new year of the Miao ethnic group in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Women dressed in festive costumes attend a parade to celebrate the new year of the Miao ethnic group in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

People dressed in festive costumes attend a parade to celebrate the new year of the Miao ethnic group in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)