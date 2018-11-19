International cat show held in Budapest, Hungary





A cat is seen at the international cat show in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 18, 2018. An international cat show is held here on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

