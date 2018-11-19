Latvia marks 100th anniversary of independence

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (1st L, Front) and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis (2nd L, Front) lay flowers at the Monument of Freedom during Latvia's centennial celebrations of independence in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 18, 2018. Latvia celebrated its 100th Independence Day on Sunday with concerts, church services, a military parade and numerous other festive events not only in the capital city Riga but across the country. The events were held to mark the centenary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia on Nov. 18, 1918. (Xinhua/Janis)
A woman lays flowers at the Monument of Freedom during Latvia's centennial celebrations of independence in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Janis)
Armed vehicles take part in a military parade during Latvia's centennial celebrations of independence in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Janis)
People take part in a torch procession during Latvia's centennial celebrations of independence in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Janis)