Toronto Santa Claus Parade held in Canada





A performer dressed as Santa Claus waves to people on a float during the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 18, 2018. Featuring 32 floats and 21 marching bands, the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade is held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A performer attends the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 18, 2018. Featuring 32 floats and 21 marching bands, the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade is held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Children wave to people on a float during the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 18, 2018. Featuring 32 floats and 21 marching bands, the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade is held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A dragon float from the Chinese community is seen during the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 18, 2018. Featuring 32 floats and 21 marching bands, the 2018 Toronto Santa Claus Parade is held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)