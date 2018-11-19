HOME >>
Yuan strengthens to 6.9245 against USD
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/19 11:52:48
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
