China Hushen 300 index futures open mixed Monday

China's Hushen 300 index futures opened mixed on Monday, as the contract for settlement in December 2018 opened 0.02 percent higher at 3,268.6 points.



The January 2019 contract opened 0.23 percent lower at 3,260.2 points. The March 2019 contract opened 0.01 percent lower at 3,272 points. The June 2019 contract opened 0.2 percent higher at 3,273 points.



The stock-index contracts, agreements to buy or sell the blue-chip Hushen 300 Index at a preset value on an agreed date, are designed to allow investors to bet on and profit from either gains or declines in the market.



The index futures were launched at the China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading from April 16, 2010. The CFFEX has set the base value for all the four contracts at 3,399 points.





