China’s central bank to cut interest rates in January 2019 to support economy: economists

China's central bank is likely to announce new interest rates cuts in January 2019 amid continuing downward pressure, as a move to improve liquidity and support the real economy, experts forecast on Monday.



The People's Bank of China (PBC) has been continuing maintaining liquidity at a reasonably abundant level via various tools such as pledged supplementary lending and a medium lending facility, said Pan Xiangdong, chief economist of New Era Securities. As the downward pressure increases, the monetary policy focuses more on stabilizing the economic growth and tackling companies' financing difficulties. "In terms of quantity, the central bank will probably continue to cut interest rates, use relending and rediscount quotas and abovementioned tools to inject liquidity," he said.



"As an interest rate cut has great significant impact on the market, it's highly likely that the central bank will cut around 1 percentage point in January 2019," Pan told the Global Times on Monday.



China's GDP growth slowed to 6.5 percent in the third quarter due to both internal and external pressure, which was a 0.2 percentage point lower than in the second quarter. Still, it remains on track to reach the annual target of 6.5 percent in spite of growing downward pressure.



Pan also predicted that it is also possible that the PBC will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) before the end of this year, which will lead banks to give loans to private companies, micro and small-sized enterprises and innovative firms.



"We're now on the bottom of 'L-shaped' pattern growth, and risks of deleveraging and the impact of the China-US trade war are constraints on further growth," Lou Jiwei, former minister of finance, told a forum in Beijing on Sunday.



The monetary policy will remain stable and sound, but to deal with rising uncertainties, it is highly likely to keep a stable and slightly loose policy, Liu Xuezhi, an economist at the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times.



"However, since the major task is tackling debt risks, the policy will not be a full-scale easing to inject a large amount of cash into the market," he said.



The PBC cut the RRR by 100 basis points starting from October 15, unleashing about 750 billion yuan ($109.2 billion) into the market, which is the fourth interest rate cut since the beginning of this year.







