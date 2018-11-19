China, Arab countries to hold political parties dialogue
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/19 14:12:05
Political parties from China and Arab countries will hold a dialogue Thursday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
The dialogue aims to enhance friendly exchanges and practical cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
More than 60 political parties from Arab countries are expected to attend the dialogue.