China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian barley
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/19 14:19:27
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has decided to start an anti-dumping investigation into imported barley from Australia, it announced Monday.
The probe was launched after the ministry received an application from the China Chamber of International Commerce, saying Australian barley had been dumped in the Chinese market at prices below fair value, according to an official statement.
"The domestic industry suffered damage, and a causal relationship exists between the dumping of the product and damage to the domestic industry," the MOC said.
The investigation will run from Nov. 19, 2019, and could be extended to May 19, 2020 in special circumstances.