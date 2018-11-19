In pics: Ordos traditional wedding ceremony in China's Inner Mongolia





Telatives of bridegroom and bride exchange snuff bottles at a traditional wedding ceremony in Wutigacha Village of Ordos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2018. The Ordos traditional wedding ceremony, with a history of over 700 years, was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

Bridegroom Nayin Batu lifts the veil of bride Uyun Tana at a traditional wedding ceremony in Wutigacha Village of Ordos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2018. The Ordos traditional wedding ceremony, with a history of over 700 years, was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

The bridegroom's father (R) greets guests to a weeding ceremony in Wutigacha Village of Ordos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2018. The Ordos traditional wedding ceremony, with a history of over 700 years, was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Bridegroom Nayin Batu prepares to leave for the bride's home to escort her back to weeding in Wutigacha Village of Ordos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2018. The Ordos traditional wedding ceremony, with a history of over 700 years, was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)