Giant 'mahua' on display in Tianjin





A 59-kilogram mahua, or fried dough twist is shown during a cultural festival in north China's city of Tianjin, November 18, 2018. Made of flour, sesame, walnut, peanuts and sweet-scented osmanthus, the snack usually comes deep fried. A variety of flavors are available regardless if you prefer to eat sweet or salty. (Photo: China News Service/ Tong Yu)

