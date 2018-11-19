Giant 'mahua' on display in Tianjin

Source:China News Service Published: 2018/11/19 14:52:53

A 59-kilogram mahua, or fried dough twist is shown during a cultural festival in north China's city of Tianjin, November 18, 2018. Made of flour, sesame, walnut, peanuts and sweet-scented osmanthus, the snack usually comes deep fried. A variety of flavors are available regardless if you prefer to eat sweet or salty. (Photo: China News Service/ Tong Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA,LIFE
