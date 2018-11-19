Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I added soccer techniques and movements to the student dances I choreographed, so as to help them gain more knowledge of the sport."So said a middle school PE teacher named Li Yingcong to local media in Meizhou, South China's Guangdong Province. The school's specialized soccer dances had led to controversial heated discussions about whether dancing is an appropriate way to promote soccer among Chinese youth. While some argued that the best way to learn soccer is with a ball, others said dancing can be helpful in popularizing soccer culture on local campuses. (Source: The Paper)