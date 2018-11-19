Chinese-Dutch commerce booms under BRI

A view of the port of Rotterdam on Wednesday. Photo: Li Xuanmin/GT

Blade Feng, a business development manager at the European auto sales division of new energy vehicle-maker BYD Europe, was rushing to help workers prepare and package fast-moving spare parts of BYD's electric forklift at 3:30 pm on Thursday at a warehouse near the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.The spare parts will be loaded onto a truck by 4 pm and delivered to the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in three hours. Within the next 24 hours, the parts stocked at the warehouse could be timely delivered to the hands of BYD's clients in major European markets.Such flexible supply chain, which is made possible thanks to the Netherlands' advantage as a European logistics hub and its geographic location at the center of major European consumer markets - Germany, UK and France, has gradually become a daily routine of Feng's work as infrastructure connectivity between China and the Netherlands improved thanks to the Belt and Road initiative (BRI)."In fact, we have witnessed closer trade relations between China and the Netherlands since the BRI was proposed. For example, we're now taking advantage of more reliable and affordable train connections between China and Europe under the BRI in addition to sea and air routes," Feng told the Global Times on Thursday.For example, some of BYD's fast-moving spare parts are now transported from Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province to the Netherlands via China-Europe freight train, which starts in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, and goes across Tilburg and ends in Rotterdam, Feng said.The freight train, with a travel time of about 15 days, is faster than shipping by sea, which could take more than one month. Its cost, although higher than ferrying by sea, is about one-fourth the cost of air transportation."We started off with a train connection [between Chengdu and Rotterdam] every month three years ago, and then it went down to once a week, and now we have three trains departing from Chengdu to Rotterdam in a week as cargo demand soared… It grows steadily and maybe you will see five or six in a week or every day in the coming years," Maarten van Oosten, the communication and information officer at the port of Rotterdam Authority, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Oosten said that the train is "very important for Rotterdam" because it generates more cargos, allowing port authorities to trim ship containers and re-transship again to Ireland or Scandinavia, countries which have sea connection with the Netherlands, to pocket extra profits.Oosten's words shed light on how the 20-meter deep-sea port of Rotterdam, also the largest port in Europe in terms of output, could capitalize on increasing trade connectivity between China and Netherlands under the BRI."We now call ourselves 'the Chinese port outside of China' as Rotterdam port's trade volume with Chinese companies, including imports and exports, has expanded to account for 25 percent of the total cargo containers arriving at the port," Zhang Min, Chinese business manager at the International Trade and Investment under Rotterdam Partners, told the Global Times at an office sitting inside the port of Rotterdam. Outside the office window are stacked containers waiting to be loaded to inland vessels, some of which have logos marked with Chinese shipping companies such as COSCO and China Shipping.The port of Rotterdam posted a strong 10.9 percent year-on-year rise in traffic in 2017 to 13.7 million TEU.To accommodate fast-growing cargo input from China, authorities in the ports of Rotterdam have dedicated a terminal only for receiving shipping vessels from Asia, mostly from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to Oosten.The rapid growing cargo outflow from China to the port of Rotterdam is also strategically important as Brexit is expected to weight on UK's trade relations with the EU, taking a toll on the throughput of Europe's top container port, industry insiders pointed out."Rotterdam has well-developed water, train and air infrastructure network linking to major European cities, so we hope that in the near future, Rotterdam could function more as a transport harbor for goods from China rather than an end point," Zhang said.In addition to the port of Rotterdam, the logistics industry in the Netherlands as a whole is also reaping benefits of rising shipment of China-Europe freight under the BRI.The Netherlands, despite a small territorial area of 41,864 square kilometers that is about 2.5 times the size of Beijing, has been widely regarded a gateway to Europe, or the main entry point for overseas products, including Chinese goods, entering European markets. "The strong purchasing power of 500 million consumers in Europe is within 24 hours reach from the Netherlands," Remco Buurman, the CEO of the Holland International Distribution Council, told the Global Times.Such advantage has offered local logistics service providers such as ViaEurope with a chance to boom against thriving bilateral trade with China. The three-year-old Netherlands-based start-up ViaEurope, whose business with China represents 99 percent of the company's total, is expected to generate a turnover of 20 million euros ($22.5 million) this year, up from 3 million euros last year, said Bram Jan Streefland, CEO of ViaEurope."We also witnessed a new peak during the golden week and the Double 11 Shopping Festival this year," Streefland told the Global Times.In 2017, the bilateral trade volume between China and the Netherlands grew 30.9 percent year-on-year to $107.4 billion. The Netherlands rose to become China's second-largest trade partner within the EU, whereas China is the Netherland's second-largest non-EU trade partner.The Dutch authorities are also actively looking to establish closer trade ties with China under the BRI, who hoped to export more goods such as agricultural food, flowers and pharmaceuticals to China.Buurman suggested that in the future, the Netherlands also can play a role for exports from China to the east coast of the US."Currently, a lot of electronics are being shipped from Shanghai to Los Angeles and then to the east coast of the US by trucks or trains. But the east coast can also be reached from Rotterdam, which means goods can move to Rotterdam by [China-Europe] freight trains and then shipped to the US," Buurman said. And the new route linking rail and water transportation could save up to half of the travel time.